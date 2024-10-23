The second victim of the East Legon car crash, Justine Agbenu, has been laid to rest in Accra

The 12-year-old was buried beside her friend, Maame Dwomoh Boaten, who also perished in the same accident

A video from the private burial for Justine has emerged online, sparking sadness among social media users

Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu, one of the victims of the tragic East Legon accident, has been buried.

The remains of Justine were laid to rest in a private burial ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after a farewell service at Christ the King Catholic Church.

The 12-year-old passed away alongside her friend, Maame Dwomoh Boaten, in a car crash on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Maame Dwomoh was buried at the Gethsemane Cemetery on Saturday, October 19, following an all-white vigil for the girls the previous day.

The second victim of the East Legon accident, Justine Agbenu, is buried beside the first victim, Maame Dwomoh. Photo source: Kofi TV

Source: Instagram

Justine Agbenu buried beside Maame Dwomoh

Justine's private burial turned out to be a solemn moment, especially for the fact that she was buried alongside Maame Dwomoh.

In a video shared by Kofi TV, a few people were gathered around her grave as proceedings went on for the casket to be lowered. According to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who narrated what was happening, the families had agreed to bury the two together.

Watch the video from the 17th minute:

Ghanaians react to Justine's burial

The video of Justine's burial triggered emotional reactions on social media.

iamthatfantigirl said:

"Hmmmm, awwwwww Rip Deear Pretty Girls awwwww hmmmmm."

mzz_yaa_reggie said:

"For the fact that they have to be burnt to death omg😭😭😭😭 this is so so sad how can a mother forget this pain."

medopa_mac_macson said:

"Awww, God protects my kids and don't let me die early hmmm my kids ooo😢😢."

queenmary9207 said:

"This is really heartbreaking. Can you kindly put subtitles for those of us non native speakers? Thanks."

labikdesigns said:

"We that don’t even know them kraa see how it feels like, let alone the parents, every parent should learn from this and train their kids well, note that your irresponsibility can go along way to harm others."

Afia Schwar mourns East Legon accident victim

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Schwar had weighed in on the passing of two young girls.

In a video, Schwar empathised with the mother, Justine Agbenu, sparking emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh