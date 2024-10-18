Justice Abdulai, a private legal practitioner, has urged the executive to prepare to work more closely with parliament

He said with the National Democratic Congress now the majority in parliament, the executive has no choice but to engage

He was also optimistic that the new composition of parliament will put the interests of Ghanaians forward

Private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai said that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin's decision to vacate four parliamentary seats would compel the executive arm of government to cooperate more closely with parliament.

He said Bagbin’s decision, which has ultimately reshaped the power balance in parliament, would have serious implications for how the executive branch interacts with parliament in the future.

Justice Abdulai says that with the NDC now the majority side in parliament, the government would have no option but to engage more closely to push its agenda.

He explained that with the National Democratic Congress now forming the majority caucus, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have no choice but to engage with the opposition to pass laws and implement its policies.

He was hopeful that the new power dynamic would result in a more vibrant parliament and that Ghanaians' interests would trump political interests in the few months before the elections.

He advised the government to cooperate, dialogue, and engage better with the NDC in order to face fewer obstacles in parliament.

“So, it is more positive, and I do not think that it is going to be an opportunity for the NDC side to shut down the government or put all of us at the lonely end,” he said.

Dominic Ayine urges NPP to boycott parliament

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stick by their commitment to boycott parliamentary proceedings indefinitely.

The now-minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had announced shortly after the Speaker declared four parliamentary seats vacant that his side of the house would not participate in parliamentary proceedings until the Speaker rescinded his decision.

Reacting to the NPP’s threats, Dominic Ayine told Citi FM that parliamentary business would go on as scheduled whether or not the NPP boycotts the chamber.

He said that with the NDC's new numerical strength, it would continue to conduct parliamentary business with or without the NPP.

He also stated that, with the NPP absent, the NDC could finally begin implementing its manifesto on Tuesday when parliament reconvenes.

According to him, the NDC majority will begin repealing some of the tax handles passed by the ruling government, particularly the contentious e-levy.

Kwaku Azar disagrees with Speaker’s ruling

YEN.com.gh reported that legal expert Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has disagreed with the Speaker of Parliament's decision to vacate four parliamentary seats.

He said the decision had immediately orphaned four constituencies at a crucial time in the country's politics.

He said the ruling also undermines the purpose and intent of Article 97(1)(g) and infringes the affected MPs' rights to association.

