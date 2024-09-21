Samuel Apea-Danquah said he will petition what he describes as his unwarranted disqualification from the 2024 presidential race

He said he had submitted all the documents and made all the corrections the EC had recommended; thus should not have been disqualified

He said his outfit will ensure that the situation is immediately remedied to allow him appear on the ballot sheet on December 7

Yellow Ghana’s Samuel Apea-Danquah has declared his intention to appeal his disqualification from the 2024 presidential election, set for December 7.

He said his disqualification is unwarranted and has initiated steps to remedy the situation.

Yellow Ghana's Samuel Apea-Danquah says his disqualification from the presidential race is unwarranted and has initiated steps to petition.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the Electoral Commission disqualified 11 presidential aspirants from the presidential race, including the leader of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah.

The EC had cited various reasons for the disqualifications, including filing incomplete forms, candidates not having tax certificates and vice presidential candidates' unsigned forms.

In the case of Samuel Apea-Danquah, the EC stated that he had not filed the tax certificate for his vice presidential candidate and had submitted incomplete forms for supporters.

The EC said it had allowed Apea-Danquah to rectify the situation; however, he failed to do so, hence his disqualification.

However, Samuel Apea-Danquah has disputed the EC’s statement.

He explained that he had indeed filed all the required documents and that when the EC asked him to rectify certain errors in his documents, he had done so satisfactorily.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh following his disqualification, he stated that the EC’s conduct reeked of bias, and they have initiated measures to remedy the situation.

“They gave us a vague letter. We have petitioned.”

Meanwhile, other disqualified presidential aspirants, including Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Janet Nabla of the People’s National Party (PNP), have also announced their decision to petition the EC regarding their disqualification.

NDC justifies eighth position on ballot

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it is satisfied with its position on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

The party secured the eighth position on the ballot, while its arch-rival, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured the first position.

Initially, there had been concerns about the party’s position on the ballot; however, in what seems to have been a U-turn, the party has stated that the number eight signifies a takeover.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, told the press on Friday, September 20, 2024, that the number symbolised the eight years of corruption and economic mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Bawumia celebrates number one position

Shortly after the balloting process concluded, Dr Bawumia, who is on a campaign trail across the country, celebrated news of his position on the presidential ballot.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the ruling NPP's presidential candidate was spotted in a bus with members of his campaign team in wild jubilation.

While the campaign team was singing in celebration, Dr Bawumia was captured engaged on his mobile phone, probably replying to congratulatory messages from his friends, family and sympathisers.

