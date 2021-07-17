- Bird flu has been detected in Ghana

- The Ministry of Agriculture has banned the importation of poultry

- Greater, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with high cases

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, known as “Bird Flu” in Ghana.

In a press release cited by Yen.com.gh, on the Twitter Page of Joy News Journalist, Charles Ayitey, the ministry has thus banned the importation of poultry to Ghana as a measure to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with cases of strange bird-deaths.

“The ministry announces a ban on the movement of poultry products within and from affected regions and districts to other parts of the country” excerpts of the public announcement stated.

Source: Yen