Ghana's Ambassador To Burkina Faso Says Ghana Must Join Francophone Country To Fight Terrorism
Ghana

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • Ghana's Ambassador to Burkina Faso has appealed to the government of Ghana to support his host country fight terrorism
  • Ambassador Boniface Gambila Adagbila warned that if Ghana does not take proactive steps to drive the terrorists out of Burkina Faso, they would invade Ghana next
  • He called for more regional collaboration as the terrorists intensified their take over of Burkina Faso

Boniface Gambila Adagbila, Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, has refuted claims that terrorist organisations have turned the northern part of Ghana into their logistical rear base.

According to him, the claim is baseless and undermines the country’s demonstrated commitment to combating the spread of terrorism in the West African region.

Ghana's Ambassador To Burkina Faso has urged the government to help the francophone country fight terrorism.
Ambassador Boniface Gambila Adagbila says should Ghana sit idle as Burkina Faso gets taken over by the insurgents, it would have dire consequences for the country.
Source: UGC

In an interview on Joy FM, he stated that rather than supporting jihadist groups, Ghana has been collaborating with Burkina Faso to help repel the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents who now control more than half of the francophone country’s territory.

He stated that while there are indeed some porous border points between Ghana and Burkina Faso, the Burkinabes are being encouraged to use proper channels when travelling between countries to avoid being labelled as terrorists.

Meanwhile, Boniface Gambila Adagbila has urged the Ghanaian government to give the Burkinabe government more support in the fight against the insurgents.

He explained that the wider interest of the terrorists is to take over the entire region, including Ghana.

He said with Burkina Faso being the only buffer between Ghana and the terrorists, the potential dire implications are clear for all to see.

He has urged the government to join the Burkinabe fight and remove the nefarious elements from their territory as quickly as possible.

He said with more than half of Burkina Faso’s territory already under the control of the jihadists, Ambassador Adagbila called for more regional cooperation to drive them out and ensure lasting peace in the area.

Government denounces claim

YEN.com.gh reported that the Akufo-Addo administration had also denounced the very same claims earlier.

Reuters had reported that Islamist militants were leveraging Ghanaian territory to sustain their insurgency in Burkina Faso.

Reuters had reported that several Ghanaian security officials and diplomats had confirmed that the insurgents were stocking up on fuel, food and explosives and getting their injured hospital care in Ghana before returning to Burkina Faso to continue their insurgency.

The Netherlands Institute of International Relations, in a recent report, even alleged that it appears that Ghana may have accepted a de facto non-aggression pact with JNIM, the pro-al Qaeda group occupying more than half of Burkina Faso’s territory.

However, the government has refuted the claims, describing them as misleading and non-factual.

Source: YEN.com.gh

