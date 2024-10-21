Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has promised to initiate legal action against the government over the delay to compensate victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage

He said the delay is unjustified and has resorted to compelling the government to pay the compensation as soon as possible

He made the announcement at a victory walk in the North Tongu constituency when addressing victims

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to initiate legal action against the government to compel it to compensate all victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Addressing party sympathisers during a victory walk organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ablakwa assured his constituents that he would not waiver in his efforts to get all affected parties properly compensated.

Ablakwa says he will not waiver in his attempts to get the government to settle all victims.

Source: Facebook

He said he would follow up on the government’s promise to duly compensate all victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster.

He said his legal action against the government would force the Akufo-Addo-led administration to take responsibility and address the people's needs.

VRA spent GH¢9 million on relief

In 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) claimed it had spent GH¢9 million in ongoing efforts to alleviate the plight of the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam-induced flood.

The VRA disclosed that this allocation is part of the GH¢20 million set aside to address the challenges faced by about 36,000 residents of nine districts spanning the Volta and other regions.

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, October 23, Ken Arthur, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services at the VRA, said the authority remains committed to easing the pain and discomfort experienced by the flood victims.

He gave the assurance that all those affected would receive assistance, leaving no one behind in this extensive relief effort.

Government to build 1000 housing units

YEN.com.gh reported that the Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the government had initiated the construction of 1,000 housing units for individuals affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The minister stated that the government is committed to alleviating the hardships occasioned by the floods in the Lower Volta Basin following the spillage of the Kpong and Akosombo dams.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government has approved the construction of phase two of the housing project, which includes 1,010 additional units.

He said the commencement certificate for the project has been secured, and the construction is to begin soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh