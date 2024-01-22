Six people have been reported dead in another attack in Bawku in the Upper East Region

Gunmen opened fire on a bus which was travelling to a market in the nearby Binduri district

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township

The deaths occurred after gunmen opened fire on a bus which was travelling to a market in nearby Binduri.

A Military checkpoint in Bawku. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Joy News sources, the bus was ambushed by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire on the vehicle.

The fatalities comprised two males and four females.

Hamza Amadu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, confirmed the attack to the press.

Amadu also expressed fears that the recent tensions may escalate.

The tensions saw soldiers kill three men last week.

The army said the three men killed were done so in self-defence during the January 19, 2024 incident.

Before this, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township.

The assailants opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

Former President John Mahama said the news of the recent fatalities saddened him.

Mahama also urged the army to work with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in the chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusi.

In May 2023, an immigration officer was killed on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the town by unidentified assailants, prompting a massive deployment of soldiers to the town.

More recently, the Electoral Commission (EC) officers had to suspend the limited voter registration exercise in Bawku, Upper East Region, to protect its personnel and equipment amid tensions in the area.

Upper East Regional Minister fears Jihadists may have infiltrated Bawku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Upper East region minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

Stephen Yakubu said the Jihadist activities are believed to be accounting for the recurring conflict, which has intensified in the last few months.

Bawku has for several decades witnessed a conflict which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents.

