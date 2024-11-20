Hawker Claims Position At GH¢677m Flower Pot Interchange Day After Commissioning Despite Warning
- A woman has started hawking at the Flower Pot Interchange a day after it was commissioned by officials
- Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover had cautioned the public against selling near the interchange
- The woman, who sells coconuts, said she was selling at the location before the interchange project had begun
Less than a day after the commissioning of the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra, a woman has taken a spot under the structure to sell coconuts despite a warning from the state.
Citi News reported that the hawker identified herself as Sahadatu Seidu.
Sahadatu said she was selling coconuts at the location before construction on the interchange began and believes she is justified in returning to the area.
“I have only returned to my old selling point."
At the commissioning, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, cautioned the public against selling near the interchange, emphasising the need to keep the area orderly.
President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the Flower Pot Interchange on November 19, 2024, at an official ceremony.
During the commissioning, he urged stakeholders to safeguard the interchange for the long term in order for it to serve its purpose.
The interchange is intended to ease the nuisance of traffic congestion on the Tema Motorway's north and south corridors.
The new construction consists of an 802-metre dual-carriageway viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing.
A 140-metre ramp from East Legon links the viaduct to Airport Hills, while an 80-metre ramp connects the viaduct to the motorway towards Tema.
The flyover was funded by the Afrexim Bank and the government of Ghana at a reported cost of GH¢677,839,999.5.
Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes
YEN.com.gh has also previously reported on plans to expand the notorious Accra-Tema Motorway.
The four-lane motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic on the road.
This has prompted official plans to expand the highway that connects Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.
The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and pedestrian bridges.
Source: YEN.com.gh
