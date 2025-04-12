Real Madrid Reportedly Take Future Decision on Luka Modric Against His Wish

Luka Modric has been a pivotal figure at Real Madrid since his arrival in 2012, playing 583 matches, winning 5 UCL titles

It appears the Spanish giants already planning for the 2025/26 season and the veteran midfielder is not seen as one for the future

If Modric leaves, potential options include joining other top European clubs or possibly moving to leagues like MLS

Midfield dominion Luka Modric finds himself at a crossroads as his contract with the Spanish giants nears its expiration.

According to recent reports from Diario AS, the 39-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner is facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

With the 2024/25 season marking his 13th year at the club, it appears that Modric's time at Real Madrid could be coming to a close.

Luka Modric: Loyalty vs. Reality

When Luka Modric made the high-profile move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012, few could have predicted the monumental impact he would have on the club.

Over the course of 583 appearances so far, the Croatian midfielder has been at the heart of one of the most successful periods in Real Madrid’s history. He has helped the club secure five Champions League titles, three La Liga trophies, and countless other honors.

Moreover, Modric’s individual accolades, including the Ballon d'Or in 2018, cemented his status as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

However, despite his illustrious career and ongoing commitment to the club, it appears that Real Madrid is ready to move on.Modric is now 39 years old, and his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Modric Wants to Stay, but the Club’s Plans Differ

Modric himself has made no secret of his desire to finish his playing career at Real Madrid.

In recent interviews, he has stated his commitment to the club and expressed a preference for retiring in the Spanish capital.

However, the club’s stance seems less certain. Real Madrid’s management has been making moves to bring in younger talent, with a focus on the future.

Players like Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga represent the next generation, and the club may be prioritizing long-term development over sentimental attachments to aging stars.

Reports suggest that the club is unwilling to offer Modric a new contract, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that the Croatian will leave the club for free once his current deal expires.

Age and Wages

Although Modric’s skill set is still highly respected and he can certainly offer quality performances when called upon, Real Madrid are focusing on building a team for the future.

Modric’s wages, which are reflective of his status as a Ballon d'Or winner and one of the highest-paid players at the club, might also play a role in the club’s reluctance to extend his deal.

With younger, potentially less expensive options available, Real Madrid may feel that it’s time to part ways with the midfielder who may not start the Real Madrid vs Arsenal crucial UEFA CL quarter-final second leg as pressure mounts on Carlo Ancelotti.

