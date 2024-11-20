Dumsor Fears: Three Power Plants Facing Imminent Shutdown Over $259 Million Debt
The Independent Power Producers has warned that three critical power plants face an imminent shutdown due to accumulating unpaid debts.
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
The IPP CEO, Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor, said the government defaulted on a $259 million payment owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana.
Apetorgbor told Citi News the government needs to act swiftly to prevent the shutdown by settling the debts.
“I can confirm that all is not well; if there is no intervention before Friday, I can tell you that by Monday, three key power plants will be off the grids."
The Sunon Asoli Power has already shut down due to the Electricity Company of Ghana's failure to settle the debt.
According to Sunon Asogli, the non-payment of the debt left them in a tight financial state, making them unable to fund the operations.
The power producer also called on the Finance Ministry to intervene in the matter and to find a resolution as soon as possible.
Earlier power supply challenges
In June, the West African Gas Pipeline Company said a gas supplier's maintenance work caused power cuts in Ghana.
The reduced supply limited power generation capacity, resulting in power outages in Accra, among other cities in the country.
The Electricity Company of Ghana implemented a load management schedule at the time to manage the country's available energy.
During an earlier stretch of power cuts, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.
PURC warns about ECG's debt
YEN.com.gh also reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has been consistently warning about the indebtedness of the Electricity Company Ghana.
Dr Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the PURC, sounded the alarm in a letter to the Presidency, the Energy and Finance Ministers, and key stakeholders.
Ackah warned that the situation could have devastating effects on the operations of the Volta River Authority, the Ghana Grid Company, and the Bui Power Authority.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.