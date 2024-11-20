The Independent Power Producers has warned that three critical power plants face an imminent shutdown due to accumulating unpaid debts.

The IPP CEO, Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor, said the government defaulted on a $259 million payment owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The government owes power producers $259 million

Apetorgbor told Citi News the government needs to act swiftly to prevent the shutdown by settling the debts.

“I can confirm that all is not well; if there is no intervention before Friday, I can tell you that by Monday, three key power plants will be off the grids."

The Sunon Asoli Power has already shut down due to the Electricity Company of Ghana's failure to settle the debt.

According to Sunon Asogli, the non-payment of the debt left them in a tight financial state, making them unable to fund the operations.

The power producer also called on the Finance Ministry to intervene in the matter and to find a resolution as soon as possible.

Earlier power supply challenges

In June, the West African Gas Pipeline Company said a gas supplier's maintenance work caused power cuts in Ghana.

The reduced supply limited power generation capacity, resulting in power outages in Accra, among other cities in the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana implemented a load management schedule at the time to manage the country's available energy.

During an earlier stretch of power cuts, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

PURC warns about ECG's debt

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has been consistently warning about the indebtedness of the Electricity Company Ghana.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the PURC, sounded the alarm in a letter to the Presidency, the Energy and Finance Ministers, and key stakeholders.

Ackah warned that the situation could have devastating effects on the operations of the Volta River Authority, the Ghana Grid Company, and the Bui Power Authority.

