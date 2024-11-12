The presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has refuted claims that the government's free dialysis treatment is a ploy to secure votes

According to him, the government was more concerned about relieving the financial burden on poor renal patients rather than winning votes

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration was compassionate and their health intervention was proof of that

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health, has dismissed claims that the government’s free dialysis treatment programme is a ploy to canvass for votes.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced that dialysis treatment would be free for all renal patients under the Ghana National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Dr Nsiah-Asare says the government's introduction of the free dialysis initiative was out of compassion not for votes.

The programme is expected to commence on December 1, 2024.

However, critics have questioned the Vice President’s motive for introducing such a policy so close to the 2024 elections.

Responding to the criticisms on JoyNews, Dr Nsiah-Asare said the government’s action was an act of compassion, not a political play.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration had repeatedly shown that it was committed to ensuring the general well-being of the public, and such interventions are only normal for a compassionate government.

He said the government has prioritised providing vulnerable groups with life-saving treatments, and the introduction of the free dialysis programme was evidence of that commitment.

Dr Nsiah-Asare stated that the fiscal-intensive nature of dialysis treatment often impoverished people who had renal complications and placed them in very difficult positions.

He said without commendable interventions, such as the government’s inclusion of dialysis care in the national health service scheme, so many Ghanaians would be unable to afford kidney treatments.

The presidential adviser on health told JoyNews that if the NPP wins the 2024 general elections, it will expand the national health scheme to cover other chronic diseases.

He added that the policy would also include other chronic diseases and offer a lasting solution to the county’s health needs.

Government offers months of free dialysis

Earlier, the Government of Ghana, through the National Health Insurance Agency, provided health coverage for dialysis patients for six months.

The six-month period commenced in June 2024 and is expected to end in December 2024.

This follows agitation from renal patients who say they have been overpriced out of lifesaving renal treatment after the government removed subsidies on medical consumables, leading to the cost of treatment ballooning.

Dr UN calls for help

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN had composed an emotional song to express his battle with kidney disease and appeal for funds.

The controversial socialite called on traditional and religious leaders in Ghana to support him with his treatment.

Despite the emotion of Dr UN's song, many Ghanaians on social media could not help but react with amusement.

