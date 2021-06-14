A mental health nurse at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital has mentioned that people living with Bipolar disorder can be given a drug holiday

Ivy Agbodjan mentioned that doctors do that if the patient has shown massive improvement with regards to their mental health

She added that in addition to being on drugs to manage the condition, individuals are advised to seek therapy as well

Bipolar disorder and mental health issues have become quite topical over the last few weeks because of Ghanaian TV presenter and former student of the University of Cape Coast, Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, a mental health nurse at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, Ivy Agbodjan, mentioned that people living with bipolar are put on constant medication to help manage the situation, which research has proven cannot be treated.

When questioned if people living with the disorder ever got off their medication, she answered in affirmative, stating that the doctors can grant the individual a 'drug holiday'.

According to her, this is only possible if the individuals show massive improvement with their mood swings and how often they get triggered to suffer a relapse.

She said in addition to being on strict medication as prescribed by a doctor, individuals like Abena Korkor also opt for therapy to talk about issues before they escalate.

Abena Korkor's case

Abena Korkor who happens to be a mental health advocate confirmed her mental health status and talked about being a person living with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder, previously known as manic depression, is a mental disorder characterized by periods of depression and periods of abnormally elevated mood that last from days to weeks.

Abena has over the last couple of weeks suffered relapses where she took to social media to mention the names of some men she has had something to do with.

