Dr UN has composed an emotional song to speak about his battle with kidney disease and appeal for funds

The controversial socialite called on traditional and religious leaders in Ghana to support him recover

Dr UN's emotional song about his ailment triggered amusement among many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian socialite Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has composed an emotional song to solicit funds for his kidney disease treatment.

The socialite, who became famous for infamously deceiving some celebrities, including Sarkodie and Berla Mundi, with fake UN awards, recently shared that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and diabetes.

Dr UN said that the disease had affected him and kept him bedridden for a couple of months. He also appealed to influential Ghanaian personalities like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Delay, and Nana Ama McBrown to financially support him as he battles the life-threatening disease.

The socialite said that he required about GH¢400,000 to undergo kidney surgery at a medical facility.

Dr UN composes song to raise funds

Dr UN has composed a new emotional song to speak about his battles with kidney disease and diabetes and plead with Ghanaians to help him raise the money required to undergo the transplant.

In the song, the socialite shared that his ailments were taking a toll on him, and he needed help to overcome his current health crisis.

Dr UN also called on traditional and religious leaders in Ghana to support him with money for kidney transplants.

Check out the song below:

Reactions to Dr UN's song

Dr UN's song triggered amusement among many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@Leo11jsjsjsh commented:

"That tells you the level of sugar in his body. U see say the song sef dey sweet pass. Everywhere be sugar rough 💔😂."

@1amwood said:

"I laughed just 18secs into it.. eiii … ohhhh daabi."

@kwame_dyce commented:

"Laughing no de3 3y3 very necessary."

@jnyanful said:

"😂😂😂please is it AI or he really recorded this song?"

@Billsonitt commented:

"How many people sang the song? 😂😂😂."

@NICKS_PIZZA80 said:

"I couldn’t laugh even though I wanted to😂."

@kasantej commented:

"I’m sorry but I can’t take this man seriously 😭😂."

Dr UN shares proof of kidney ailment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN shared more details about his battles with kidney disease and diabetes.

The controversial socialite and a blogger shared some documents, which appeared to be lab test results from the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Kumasi, as proof of his ailment.

