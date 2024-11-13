Independent presidential candidate Kofi Koranteng said the 8th Parliament is the most useless of Ghana's fourth republic

According to him, the 8th Parliament has prioritised partisan interest over the common good and has failed Ghanaians

He stated that legislators do not have the mental capacity to deliver on their mandate and wanted the House capped

Independent presidential candidate Kofi Koranteng has described the members of the 8th Parliament as lacking the mental capacity to effectively fulfil their legislative mandate.

According to him, despite the Parliament’s large membership, it has failed to deliver the democratic dividends Ghanaians had expected it to.

Kofi Koranteng says the 8th Parliament has failed to deliver on their mandate as expected of them.

He said the Parliament has failed to position itself to serve the needs of Ghanaians; instead, members squabble over partisan interests above national interests.

He made these comments on JoyNews regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict on the vacant seats controversy in Parliament.

Kofi Koranteng said that Parliament's failure to assert its own issues demonstrated a lack of mental capacity among legislators.

He suggested a downsizing of Parliament to allow for more efficient and effective decision-making to prevail.

Koranteng noted that any modern parliament does not need as many as 275 MPs to perform their mandate effectively.

He advocated for the introduction of technology into the management of the nation’s affairs to improve efficiency and cut down wastage.

He also said the number of MPs in the country should be capped to prevent the chamber's membership from bloating further.

Koranteng assured Ghanaians that he would transform the nation into a prosperous one if elected president.

Supreme Court ruling's on Parliamentary seats

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled against Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, granting a legal victory to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The seven-member panel delivered a 5-2 majority decision favouring Afenyo-Markin.

Chief Justice Torkornoo said the full judgement will be provided later.

Bagbin had declared the seats for Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West vacant because their parliamentarians are contesting the 2024 election on a different ticket.

Kpebu says Bagbin should resist Supreme Court

YEN.com.gh also reported that private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu said Alban Bagbin must resist the court’s decision on the four vacant seats.

In a November 12 interview with Citi FM, Kpebu stated that the Speaker could assert parliament’s independence by challenging the court’s decision.

He said the Speaker's rejection of the decision would strengthen democratic governance and serve as a powerful statement in any future matters.

