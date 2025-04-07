Popular Ghanaian German-based blogger Adwenepahene has sadly passed on

The death of the controversial social media commentator has sent the entire social media community into mourning

Captain Caesar has shared in a recent video how Adwenepahene helped him relocate to the UK

According to several social media reports, the controversial Ghanaian blogger Adwenpahene, who lived in Germany, has died.

The exact date and cause of death of Adwenpahehen remain unknown, yet reports surfaced on April 4, 2025, that he collapsed and died.

Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Nana Prempeh from Bigscout Media confirmed Adwenpahene's death but has since not provided further details to the unfortunate event.

Social media commentator Captain Caesar, in a recent video making rounds online, has shared a very touching eulogy to Adwenepahene.

In the video that has since gone viral, Captain Ceaser is seen sharing how the late blogger had helped him secure his documents to travel to the UK. He added that upon hearing the news, he was smitten and reached out to Appiah Stadium, a close associate of the late blogger, and he confirmed the unfortunate passing of the young man.

An emotional Captain Caesar further went on to express his hurt upon hearing the news and emphasising how it was because of the benevolence of Adwenepahene that how he is living abroad currently.

"It is because of Adwenepahene that I am in the UK. He helped me with getting the necessary documents needed for my relocation to the United Kingdom. Before helping me, he didn't know I was popular on social media, so it was after I safely arrived in the UK that I called to thank him, and then he knew who I really was. Upon hearing the news, I was smitten and called Appiah Stadium, who confirmed. I still don't believe so I am waiting for Adwenepahene himself to debunk these rumours" He said.

Watch the video here

Netzins react to Captian Ceasear's video

Netizens who saw the video by Captain Ceasar eulogising Adwenepahene have shared their thoughts

@user861970734222 said:

Charity begins at home. Upon ly biaa let’s learn how to respect.

Abena sika portable said:

So he helped you, and you couldn’t advise him? You see your problem??

beauty replied Abena sika portable:

It’s one thing to give advice, and it’s one thing for the person to heed the advice. You can’t force someone to take your advice right

Who is Adwenpahene?

Evans Amankwaah, popularly known as Adwenpahene, was the creator behind the YouTube channel Adwenpahene TV. Based in Stuttgart, Germany, he was known for sharing bold views on politics, tribalism, and social issues.

A staunch supporter of John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he often found himself at the center of social media controversies due to his frequent criticisms of former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Beyond political clashes, he also had public spats with figures like Agradaa and Ajagurajah, the latter of whom reportedly placed a curse on him.

