Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice William Atuguba has advised the Speaker of Parliament to comply with the apex court's decision

He said should Alban Bagbin refuse to comply with the Supreme Court's decision on the vacant seat controversy, he could face jail time

He said Alban Bagbin could also be banned from holding public office for 10 years

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin may have to think through his next move carefully to ensure he does not fall foul of the law.

This is because if he refuses to obey the Supreme Court's order in the four vacated seats controversy, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Justice Atuguba says Bagbin could face a 10-year jail term if he does not comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

He could also potentially be barred from holding public office for a duration of 10 years.

This was revealed in a JoyNews interview with retired Supreme Court Judge Justice William Atuguba.

According to him, while Bagbin may be displeased with the court's verdict, he would have to comply nonetheless.

Justice Atuguba’s statement stems from the Supreme Court’s ruling, which, with a 5-2 majority, overturned the Speaker’s declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant after the affected MPs switched sides in the 2024 elections.

The majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who filed the suit, argued that the Speaker should have sought judicial review before making such a consequential decision.

He noted that the Speaker’s failure to do so was tantamount to overstepping his jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court sided with the majority leader; however, it has yet to provide its own reasons for its decision.

Kpebu urges Bagbin to defy apex court

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu said Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, must resist the Supreme Court’s decision on the four vacant seats controversy.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Martin Kpebu, in a November 12 interview on Citi FM, stated that Bagbin could assert Parliament’s independence by challenging the court’s decision.

He said the Speaker's rejection of the decision would strengthen democratic governance and serve as a powerful statement in the future.

Martin Kpebu explained that Bagbin’s decision to vacate the four parliamentary seats was in line with the legislature’s authority to oversee its internal affairs and that unfettered judicial interference in parliamentary business might erode the principle of separation of powers.

He also stated that strong political influences have weakened the judiciary and thus called for a constitutional review to right the wrongs committed in the past years.

Minority to boycott parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that the Odododiodio Member of Parliament has cautioned the majority side of the house against recalling parliament.

He said his side would not appear if this happened as they are busy campaigning ahead of the December 7 election.

He added that it would be a total waste of state resources should the Speaker heed the call and summon Parliament.

