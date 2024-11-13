The government plans to erect a statue in honour of his late father, former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama

Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama, some of the late vice president, said the people of the community were happy with the plan

The community will also be commemorating the 11th anniversary of the passing of his death, which occurred on November 16, 2012

Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama says the government plans to erect a statue honouring his late father, former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He told Joy News that the late statesman's family had identified a roundabout in the Yendi community where the monument would be mounted.

A statue is going to be put up to honour the late Aliu Mahama

Source: Getty Images

“The family and myself together with Dr. S.K Frimpong have identified a roundabout in Yendi, we have started doing a beautification of the roundabout, and we are going to put a befitting statue on the roundabout and commission it," he said.

The late former Vice President died on November 16, 2012, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after being admitted to the hospital for about a week.

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of his death, Farouk Aliu Mahama indicated that a session will be held at the Zongo Naa Mahama palace.

He also said the Yendi stretch of the Eastern Corridor road would officially be named after this father and commissioned.

He noted that the statue will be unveiled among the activities on November 30.

"So on the 16th of November, we will look at commissioning the road that has been named after him. And we will look at the commissioning of the statue in Yendi on the 30th."

Akufo-Addo statue controversy

This comes after YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo unveiled a statue of himself in the Western Region earlier this month.

Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, on November 6.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama criticised Akufo-Addo's decision to unveil his own statue.

Richard Kirk-Mensah, the National Democratic Congress Western Region Communications Director, also pledged to rally youth support for removing the controversial statue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh