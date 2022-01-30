Dr. Ansah-Addo name is currently trending on social media all because of her kindheart in a vural video

The doctor, who is based in the United States of America (USA) has delivered a woman of a baby boy onboard an aeroplane

The video was shared by media personality Nancy Adobea Anane who was onboard the United Flight UA 977

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian doctor, Dr. Ansah-Addo, has won the hearts of many by saving the life of a pregnant woman.

Dr. Ansah-Addo, who practices her profession in the United States of America (USA) delivered a woman onboard an aeroplane.

The said news came to light when media personality, Nancy Adobea Anane popularly known Ms Nancy posted a video on her official page on Instagram.

Dr. Ansah-Addo: Ghanaian doctor receives applause; delivers woman of baby boy in video onboard aeroplane (Photo credit: Instagram/Ms nancy)

Source: Instagram

According to her, Ansah-Addo made himself available when the pilot called for the assistance of a medical practitioner onboard the flight.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother was seen feeding her newly born baby boy.

She disclosed that the baby was due in late February got was birthed before his time.

Ms. Nancy wrote, On board @united Flight UA 977 today,a lovely baby boy was born.

The baby Who was due late February decided to arrive 34,000 ft above sea level.

Dr. Ansah-Addo a Ghanaian practicing in the USA made himself available when the pilot called for assistance of medical personnel on board.

With assistance from the whole United crew ,a bouncy baby boy was delivered 2hours to landing.

The flight was met on arrival by paramedics upon landing at the Washington Dulles international airport.

The baby and his mother GG are currently under medical care.

Fans reaction

Social media users have taken to the comment section to heap praises on Dr. Ansah-Addo.

shikcollection:

Oh wow, we thank God the Doctor was on board the same flight ✈️, God is wonderful He made sure a Doctor was on board to help in the delivery wow, God is wonderful . God bless the Doctor and congratulations to mama and the new born

kojo_soboh:

Someone said the baby should be called skyyyyy or jet Lee.. .

This is so beautiful to see ! God Is wondrous in His ways .

transformationwithaby:

Oh wow what a miracle!!! So refreshing to hear this on my birthday!!!

yazzisangari:

Amazing and automatic citizenship even if the parents aren’t us citizens. God is good

Jessica Opare Saforo Reportedly Quits Citi FM After 17 years

Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo, popularly known as Jessica OS, has reportedly left the radio station.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghana Weekend, Jessica OS quit Citi FM on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix also shared a photo of Jessica OS to announce her resignation while telling people not to blame her resignation on YouTube.

Source: YEN.com.gh