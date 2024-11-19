Ghanaian Pastor, Others Land In Trouble After Using Unsavoury Words Against Adom Kyei-Duah
- Three persons have recently landed in trouble after making some derogatory remarks about Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah
- The men, including two Ghanaian pastors, launched verbal attacks on the preacher, even threatening his congregants
- Netizens who saw videos of the men being arrested expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the social media post
Two Ghanaian pastors and a Kumawood actor have reportedly been arrested after making derogatory remarks about Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center.
The men - Osofo Frimpong, Ogyabofour and Sean Paul - are facing the law after allegedly criticising the preacher on TV.
In July 2024, Sean Paul - a Kumawood actor - was arrested by the police. According to him, he was told by the police that Pastor Adom Kyei-Duah had asked them to intervene.
Why was Sean Paul arrested?
Before his arrest, Sean Paul had accused Adom Kyei of exploiting his church members by selling anointing oil and sobolo to them. He also accused the renowned preacher of being a thief.
After his release from police custody, the actor reaffirmed his stance, insisting that he did no wrong in telling the truth about Adom Kyei.
Why was Osofo Frimpong arrested?
Subsequently, another pastor, identified as Osofo Frimpong, was arrested for a similar reason - criticising Adom Kyei-Duah.
Videos of his arrest flooded the internet. In the videos, the man, who was sandwiched between two police officers, wept bitterly as he begged for forgiveness.
Why was Ogyabofour arrested?
The third arrest also involved Ogyabofour, a Ghanaian pastor. He was not arrested merely because he insulted Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his wife.
Instead, he was heard in his video threatening to launch physical attacks on the members of his fellow preacher's church, claiming that no one could arrest him for doing so.
Unfortunately for him, Adom Kyei-Duah reported him to the police, which led to his arrest.
Sean Paul, Osofo Frimpong, and Ogyabofour are not the first to be arrested for criticising the preacher, with others also held to account for their remarks.
YEN.com.gh also reported that Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah displayed opulence in his church by spraying cash on stage.
A viral video showed the renowned preacher throwing cedi notes into the air while his church members cheered him on.
In another part of the video, some church members walked up to his wife, who sat in the audience, to spray cash on her too.
