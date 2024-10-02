Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has poked holes into presidential hopeful John Mahama's flagship 24-hour economy plan

The independent presidential candidate stated the NDC flagbearer's policy would not work without an entrepreneurial base

Kyerematen instead advocated for creating a business-friendly environment to allow businesses to thrive and create jobs

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has challenged the feasibility of John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

According to the independent presidential candidate, the initiative would not succeed without being fuelled by a strong entrepreneurial base.



At an encounter with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Accra, Kyerematen argued that Mahama’s policy would not come to fruition without enterprises and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth.

He instead advocated for creating a business-friendly environment that would allow businesses to thrive and drive innovation to ensure job creation and the promotion of production and 24/7 service delivery.

Kyerematen stated that his strategy was to empower businesses through policy reforms and provide fiscal and logistical support for local entrepreneurs.

He touted his proven track record of supporting businesses to thrive in Ghana as evidence of his ability to transform Ghana’s economy.

"I can say with pride that about 60-70% of top-tier performing companies in Ghana passed through my hands at Empretec,” Kyerematen said.

Alan promises lowest port taxes in ECOWAS

Earlier, Kyerematen promised to make Ghana the country with the lowest tax regime within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said he would do this by abolishing several taxes imposed on imports to ease the cost of doing business in the country.

Recently, concerns have been raised about Ghana’s port losing traffic to Togo over the high cost of doing business.

According to Alan Kyerematen, if given the nod, he would reverse this trend by eliminating all the 'unnecessary' taxes, including the 2% Special Import Levy, the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, and the Ghana Health Service Disinfection Fee.

He also said he would consolidate the existing National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and GETFund levy at the ports into calculating a new VAT rate and abolish taxes and charges on spare parts imports two years into his future administration.

The presidential hopeful further promised to commit to a comprehensive assessment of the relevance of all other administrative fees, service charges, and levies imposed at the ports.

Alan dismisses the claim he tanked Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Movement For Change's founder Kyerematen had dismissed claims he was responsible for the country's economic troubles.

According to him, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's assertion that the Cabinet Economic Committee had more power than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's EMT was false.

Kyerematen then claimed that the NPP was merely trying to absolve their flagbearer from the criticism he has been facing due to his role as body's chairperson.

