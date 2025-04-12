D Cryme has been elected as SRC President of Methodist University, and congratulations poured in from well wishers of the veteran musician

In a video shared by renowned journalist Ameyaw Debrah, D Cryme celebrated the win on the school's campus with some associates

Congratulatory messages have poured in from social media users as fans of D Cryme expressed their elation over his victory

Popular Ghanaian musician D Cryme has been elected as the SRC President of Methodist University.

The rapper, known in private life as Darlington Agyekum, won the election after weeks of campaigning. His campaign message focused on transparency, accountability, and student welfare.

His victory has sparked reactions online, with fans and well-wishers taking to social media to congratulate him. His decision to step into student leadership despite his established music career has earned him praise.

D Cryme confirmed the win on his Facebook page with a poster that highlighted his new title as SRC President-elect. He thanked the students of Methodist University, celebrities, the media, fans, and everyone who supported his journey. He described the victory as a collective effort and showed appreciation to all who believed in his vision. In the post, he wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS TEAM_D-CRYME & THE NEWLY SRC PRESIDENT ELECT DARLINGTON "DR CRYME" AGYEKUM ON YOUR VICTORY! A BIG THANK YOU TO EVERY MUG STUDENT WHO SUPPORTED AND PARTICIPATED, ALL CELEBRITIES, THE MEDIA, FRIENDS, FANS, FAMILY, WELL WISHERS AND ALL SUPPORTIVE HEARTS. THIS WIN IS DEFINITELY "FOR US BY US." GOD BLESS YOU. GOD MAKE MUG GREAT."

A video posted by journalist Ameyaw Debrah also showed the rapper celebrating the win on campus with some close associates. The mood was cheerful as D Cryme was joined by others to mark the moment.

The rapper first announced his intention to enter the contest on April 7. In that post, he shared plans to lead a new era of student leadership that promotes inclusiveness and action. He laid out ten key goals aimed at improving campus life and ensuring student concerns are addressed.

D Cryme, who is 39 years old, said he wanted to build a university environment that supports all students.

Ghanaians congratulate D Cryme

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bismark Amoako commented:

"Congratulations Dr Cryme ❤️🙌 #Aya_yayaya."

Osfri Hymbuk wrote:

"Yuh don't need to be told that, it's a CONGRATULATIONS to us. Up Up Up Darlington Agyekum."

Dennis De Controlla commented:

"Congrats @5 star 🌟General."

Djsticker Owusu Sticker said:

"Aww congratulations menua."

Koyoto WillingWanna wrote:

"All the best General."

University of Ghana SRC president, Guru complains

Guru, SRC President of the University of Ghana, was recently not in a happy mood like D Cryme. He complained about the rise in Residential Facility User Fees (RFUF) by the school's management.

YEN.com.gh reported that Guru, a colleague artiste of D Cryme, explained in a press release that there had been a 20% increase in the fee without prior consultation with the SRC.

He urged students to remain calm as his team engaged with stakeholders to deliberate on possible solutions.ns

