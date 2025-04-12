Thomas Partey earned rave reviews from a Premier League icon after his midfield masterclass against Real Madrid

The 31-year-old was in beast mode as he helped Arsenal hit Madrid for three in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final tie

Despite his impressive performances all season, Partey's contract runs out in the summer, with the club showing no signs of renewing

Ghana’s Thomas Partey delivered a commanding performance in midfield as Arsenal dismantled Real Madrid 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

His awe-inspiring display against Madrid at the Emirates drew plaudits from none other than Premier League great Cesc Fabregas.

Partey stars in midfield as Arsenal blow Madrid away

The 31-year-old was deployed as the anchor in a three-man midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Operating in a deep-lying role, Partey combined positional intelligence with technical precision, dictating the tempo and nullifying Madrid’s rhythm from the middle of the park.

His composure under pressure and ability to retain possession in tight spaces gave Arsenal control in moments that Real might have preferred to turn chaotic.

Declan Rice etched his name into history with two sensational free-kick goals—the first player to achieve such a feat in a Champions League knockout round, per Sky Sports.

But it was Partey’s influence that provided the strategic backbone to Arsenal’s dominance.

His control allowed Ødegaard to roam freely, while Rice could push higher when needed.

Partey's performance in numbers

Statistically, his contribution was as impactful as it was efficient.

He completed 61 of his 66 attempted passes, including seven progressive balls into advanced areas, as noted by Sofascore.

On the defensive end, Partey stood firm, recording four ground duels won out of seven, six recoveries, and a crucial interception—each metric underlining his value both with and without the ball.

Thomas Partey was one of the standout performers as Arsenal routed Real Madrid at the Emirates. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

He seamlessly shifted between shielding the defence and joining the attack, completing two accurate long passes and registering a pair of shots on target—adding another dimension to Arsenal's offensive transitions.

Fabregas heaps praise on Partey

After the match, Cesc Fabregas, now fully immersed in coaching after hanging up his boots, was full of admiration for the Ghanaian midfielder’s contribution.

“Thomas Partey gives so much stability. He's comfortable on the ball, he attacks; he defends.

"He has this composure, you know, in handling these situations. He's responsible for the defensive transitions," Fabregas remarked in his post-match breakdown.

The 2010 World Cup winner also acknowledged the efforts of Rice and Ødegaard, but it was clear Partey's role as the glue holding it all together did not go unnoticed.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

With Arsenal now firmly in control of the tie and eyeing a place in the Champions League semi-finals, there’s a strong possibility that Arteta could rotate his midfield engine room for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday, April 12.

Partey reacts after masterclass vs Madrid

