A rock blast in Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region has affected residents in Buoho

The Tuesday, November 27, 2024, explosion was carried out by the KAS Quarry Company

Residents have said the rock-blasting activities often create panic and fear in the community

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Over 20 residents of Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region are counting the cost of damage caused by a rock blast at a nearby quarry company.

Citi News reported that the November 27 explosion came from the KAS Quarry Company. No casualties have been reported so far.

Powerful quarry blast In Afigya Kwabre South damages the homes of over 20 residents

Source: Getty Images

Residents have been complaining that the rock-blasting activities often create panic and anxiety in the community.

They have called on authorities to address the risks posed by the company’s operations.

The Buoho Electoral Area assembly also called on authorities to address the community's safety concerns.

According to reports, there has been a long-standing dispute between quarry companies operating in the Afigya Kwabre South District and residents who have encroached in the buffer zones of these sites.

Aftermath of Appiatse explosion

Some upset residents from Appiatse threatened to block the use of the homes commissioned for persons displaced by the truck explosion that killed 16 people.

The explosion on January 20, 2022, near the Appiatse community near Bogoso in the Western Region was triggered when a motorcycle crashed into a truck transporting explosives to a gold mine in Bogoso.

An initial blast drew community members to the scene, only for a second explosion shortly after.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking towards the accident, probably to help anyone who was injured.

Shama quarry rocked by explosion flouted regulations

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minerals Commission said the quarry in Anto-Aboso at Shama in the Western Region, which was the site of an explosion in September 2023, was operating without proper authorisation.

The commission said the company was conducting nighttime operations in a bid to avoid detection by a local regulation task force.

Five people were confirmed dead in the explosion, with others sustaining injuries.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh