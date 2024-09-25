A lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology lecturer has made the first discovery of tantalum in Ghana

Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari published findings on the discovery he made alongside two other researchers

The tantalum deposit was discovered at Bewadze-Mankoadze in the Kibi-Winneba belt of Ghana's Central Region

A lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMat) in Tarkwa has helped discover a new mineral in Ghana called tantalum.

The tantalum deposit was discovered at Bewadze-Mankoadze in the Central Region's Kibi-Winneba belt.

One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components.

GNA reported that the lecturer, Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari, published his findings in a paper with two other researchers.

The paper is titled 'A Geochemical Exploration for Tantalum in Coltan-rich Pegmatites at the Bewadze-Mankoadze area of the Kibi-Winneba Belt'.

The three researchers’ study covered petrographic studies of rock samples from pegmatite outcrops and statistical analysis of the major and minor elements. These were conducted to identify the area's pathfinder elements of a new tantalum deposit.

Ten samples were obtained from each town for whole-rock geochemistry, and thin sections were prepared from some of the samples taken for petrographic analysis.

This news comes after Ghana discovered large lithium deposits in the Central, Ashanti, Western and Volta Regions in 2022.

