John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, has defended his decision to abolish the Free SHS secretariat

He said the Secretariat has become embroiled in corruption and adds on to the government's wastage

He said his future government would scrap the secretariat and put the free SHS policy under the Ghana Education Service

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has defended his proposal to abolish the Free Senior High School Secretariat.

The former president had raised concerns about the current framework managing the free SHS policy which he complained was fraught with corruption and mismanagement.

John Mahama says the Free SHS Secretariat has become wasteful and is fraught with corruption.

He said his vision was to restructure the administration of the Free SHS policy to enhance efficiency and accountability.

During an interview with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Friday, November 29, 2024, he disclosed that he would transfer the management of the Free SHS policy to the Ghana Education Service and collapse the Free SHS Secretariat.

He explained that the GES is better equipped to provide a more structured and established institutional framework for the policy than the secretariat.

This he believes would enhance oversight and effectiveness of the policy.

Mahama reaffirms commitment to free SHS

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has affirmed his commitment to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In an engagement with journalists, Mahama promised to improve it if he is re-elected as president.

“The Free SHS policy has come to stay, and I am committed to improving it,” the former President said.

He once again debunked claims that he was against the policy and insisted that he supports it and only wants to improve it to deal with present challenges.

Mahama said he would support the Free SHS Bill, which is yet to be laid before Parliament, if it sought to improve and sustain the policy.

Mahama to include private schools in free SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has promised to include available private schools in the free SHS coverage.

He said that as many of them have the necessary infrastructure and human resources to support the programme, they would be roped in.

According to Joy News, Mahama was speaking at the launch of the 2024 annual week celebration of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools.

The former president stressed the importance of private schools as partners with the government in providing quality education.

Source: YEN.com.gh