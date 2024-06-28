Dozens Of Okada Riders Arrested After Escorting Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Dozens of Okada riders have been arrested a day after they escorted the convoy of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The Okada riders were arrested for offences including not possessing a license and riding an unregistered motorbike

The station chairman for the Okada riders is convinced the arrest of the riders is politically motivated

Dozens of Okada riders have been arrested and had their motorbikes confiscated a day after they gave John Dramani Mahama’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, a rousing welcome.

According to reports, 35 Okada riders were arrested on Thursday, June 27, 2024, by the Akyem Tafo District Police Command for offences including driving without a license and riding an unregistered motorbike.

The Okada riders had escorted Prof Opoku-Agyemang throughout Abuakwa North on her campaign tour.

Source: Getty Images

Following the arrests, the station chairman for Okada riders, David Kwame Akrofi, said in an interview with Kasapa News that he was convinced the operation was politically motivated.

He said the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority officials in Koforidua arrested many Okada riders and forced them to pay GH₵500.

Those who failed to pay the fee were arrested, and their motorbikes confiscated.

Okada riders welcome Prof Opoku-Agyemang

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Prof Opoku-Agyemang visited Abuakwa North on her campaign tour.

Upon arriving at the town, Okada riders clad in National Democratic Congress-branded T-shirts led her convoy through communities in the Abuakwa North municipality.

The Okada riders were showing their support to the NDC after the flagbearer, John Mahama, promised to legalise Okada's operations.

John Mahama has also promised to establish an electric bike assembly plant in Ghana to provide electric bikes for Okada riders on a hire-purchase basis.

The former president, who is seeking re-election in the 2024 elections, said the Okada business had created a million jobs for unemployed Ghanaians and when regulated well, could provide even more jobs for citizens.

Abuakwa North NDC officer calls for support for Okada riders

The Abuakwa North Communications Officer of the NDC, Wahab Amadu, also reiterated that the Akyem Tafo Police Command was working on “orders from above.”

He said the arrests were to frustrate Okada riders for showing support to the NDC running mate.

He has urged the upper echelons of the party to come to the rescue of the Okada riders.

Okada riders in a head-on collision

YEN.com.gh reported that two motorbike riders died in a tragic accident during a colleague's funeral ceremony at Enyan Asempayin in the Ajumako Anyan Essiam District.

The duo had joined other motorbike riders to pull daring stunts at the ceremony in honour of their departed colleague.

Unfortunately, the two rammed into each other at top speed and died on the spot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh