Akufo-Addo Commissions Phase II Of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the newly completed Phase II of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange today, Friday, November 29, 2024.

The President said the project was one of many that began during his administration to modernise infrastructure and address Accra’s persistent traffic congestion problems.

Akufo-Addo says the construction of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange demonstrates his government's commitment to improving urban roads in Ghana.

He said the project aims to boost development in the country and drive economic growth.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the commissioning of the interchange stated that it would enhance urban mobility and facilitate efficient transport along one of the capital city’s busiest routes.

Akufo-Addo stated that there were still ongoing projects being carried out nationwide aimed at improving the country’s transportation networks and enhancing urban development.

He further urged residents to support the maintenance and preservation of the infrastructure to ensure its benefits are long-lasting and bolster sustainable urban development.

He thanked the various stakeholders who had worked together to bring the project to fruition including the government agencies, contractors and the local community.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Titus Glover, warned the general public against defacing the edifice.

He said unauthorised structures, including kiosks, mechanic shops etc would not be allowed to be erected in the vicinity.

He said anybody caught undermining the beauty and functionality of the project would be dealt with seriously.

Akufo-Addo commissions Flower Pot Interchange

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has recently commissioned the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra.

The initiative is to help ease the traffic congestion on the north and south corridors of the Tema Motorway.

The project, which was conceived to enhance connectivity and improve travel time for commuters, had dragged on for seven years before its commissioning on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The Flower Pot Interchange is an 802-meter dual-carriageway viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

