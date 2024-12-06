NCCE Urges Ghanaians To Go Out On December 7 And Vote Wisely

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged citizens to embrace and perform their civic duties and participate actively in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the NCCE, it was important for Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to engage and make informed decisions ahead of the December 7 elections.

The NCCE boss, Kathleen Addy, says young people must go out and vote to strengthen Ghana's democratic processes.

Source: Getty Images

She also noted that with a rise in voter turnout across the years, voter turnout in the upcoming December 7 elections would be high.

Addy stressed that while there is excitement about the elections, voters should not focus solely on voting itself but must actively participate in the entire electoral process.

She said her outfit has been engaging the youth with the necessary knowledge and awareness to make choices that benefit them and the country.

The NCCE boss noted that informing young voters about why they vote, who they vote for, and the implications of their actions helps voters make informed decisions and contributes significantly to the country’s democracy and value system.

Kathleen Addy urged everyone to perform their civic duty, describing it as a privilege that should be exercised with a sense of responsibility.

“Democracy will not build itself; it has to take actions like voting to make it real in our lives,” she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh