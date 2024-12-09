Nigerian politician and presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi has congratulated John Dramani Mahama

This comes after the NDC flagbearer was declared Ghana's next president by his contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Peter Obi sent a message to the Ghanaian President-elect, pointing out areas he needed to focus on in his next term

Nigeria's presidential candidate and leader of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated the NDC's John Mahama for winning Ghana's general elections on December 7, 2024.

Per the BBC, the Electoral Commission plans to officially announce the results in 72 hours.

However, NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mahama's biggest contender in the presidential race, has already conceded and acknowledged him as the president-elect.

The NPP candidate described Mahama's win as a decisive victory. His concession speech impressed scores of politicians from both divides and Ghanaians across the nation.

Peter Obi congratulates Mahama

Mahama's victory has sent a wave of excitement across the nation and neighbouring countries. Nigeria's Peter Obi has sent a message wishing Mahama well ahead of his second coming.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President-elect John Mahama. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your election victory as the President of the Republic of Ghana. Your victory stands as an example of the democratic values and political maturity our beloved continent so needs. It underscores Ghana's proud tradition of respect for the democratic process and peaceful transitions May your presidency be marked by transformative achievements in the critical areas of development, education, health, pulling Ghanaian people out of poverty, and inspiring progress and unity across Africa."

The Nigerian politician is among several statesmen worldwide who have encountered John Dramani Mahama.

Ghana's president-elect was the country's president between 2012 and 2016. He handed over to Akufo-Addo after losing power in the 2016 elections.

Ibrahim Traoré congratulates John Dramani Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré had joined politicians worldwide acknowledging John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's president-elect.

The leader of the country's ruling junta described Mahama's win as a resounding victory, which he hopes would help strengthen relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

