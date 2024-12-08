Gifty Anti Congratulates First-Ever Female Vice President Of Ghana Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
- Ghanaian television presenter Gifty Anti has sent a congratulatory message to Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
- The motivational speaker publicly showered praises on Dr Bawumia for conceding defeat after all his hard work
- Some social media users have commented on Gifty Anti's heartwarming message to the NDC candidates on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has written an emotional message to Ghana's first-ever female vice president, Professor Jana Naana Opoku Agyemang, after the 2024 presidential general elections.
The outspoken television host congratulated former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress on winning the 2024 election. However, Ghana's Electoral Commission has yet to officially declare the winner.
A few days before the 2024 Ghana elections, the published author celebrated all the female politicians contesting in the polls to inspire young women to attain higher heights.
Gifty Anti has also praised Dr Bawumia, the current vice president of Ghana and the NPP presidential candidate, for conceding defeat.
Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared the post on Instagram with this caption:
"Well, we know who our next president will be for the next 4 years, starting 7th January 2025.
Ghana has spoken and chosen the NDC, H.E John D. Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as the next party, president and vice president to govern Ghana.
The NPP presidential candidate and vice president of Ghana, Dr Bawumia, has conceded.
Congratulations to the NDC!! Ghana has made history, and we will have a Female Vice President! What a time to be a woman and a Ghanaian.
The NDC ‘fought’ hard and won convincingly! They deserve their celebrations!. Ayekoo."
Check out the post below:
Gifty Anti writes touching message after elections
Some social media users have commented on Gifty Anti's post on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
adepa_hemaa1 stated:
"Congratulations our Next President 😍."
klassikciska stated:
"Ɛyɛ zu 🔥😍."
mamaga_aqo5a stated:
"Second woman role model ✨️,first is you mummy.You inspire me Alot .🙌🙌🙌."
angele_adamson stated:
"John and Jane papabi!!!!."
amma_june1 stated:
"First female VP 😍."
philoelorm_ stated:
"Congratulations President Mahama and Vice Naana we love you ❤️."
parky_crea stated:
"Prof. Naana shouldn’t disappoint us oo. We queued in the sun to vote for change. We must see the change if not opposition straight."
buy_qualityonbudget stated:
"This is just the beginning...Female President soon🤝🏾."
Gifty Anti reacts as Bawumia concedes defeat
Gifty Anti has applauded the 2024 NPP presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia, for conceding defeat in the early hours of Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Check out the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
