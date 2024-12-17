Several Heads of States have congratulated John Dramani Mahama since he was declared President-elect of Ghana on December 9

Among the Heads of States are Vladimir Putin or Russia, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, and Captain Traore of Burkina Faso

They have all expressed their readiness to work with the President-elect for a prosperous Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, John Mahama, on his victory in the December 7 presidential elections.

The Russian president’s congratulatory message was in a letter from Russia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, during a courtesy call on John Mahama at his residence on December 13, 2024.

Russia's Putin and other heads of state say they look forward to working with John Mahama.

The Russian Embassy announced the meeting on its official X account.

In the letter, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated John Mahama.

He highlighted Russia and Ghana’s longstanding friendly relationship and urged Mahama to continue to maintain and further develop the “mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields.”

Putin also wished Mahama good health and well-being as he assumed office again.

President Putin joins a long list of Heads of State who have wished John Mahama well following his victory in the December 7 elections.

Kagame congratulates Mahama

President Kagame of Rwanda congratulated John Mahama on his election victory.

He noted the shared commitment to progress both he and Mahama have and expressed his readiness to work together to strengthen the two countries’ bilateral ties and advance the vision of a prosperous Africa.

Nguema congratulates Mahama

The Transitional President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema stated that John Mahama’s election via a democratic process as an inspiration to all of Africa.

He revealed that under his leadership, Gabon intends to strengthen its friendship ties and cooperation with Ghana.

Suluhu congratulates Mahama

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania also congratulated John Mahama on his electoral victory.

“I am looking forward to working together, to strengthen our bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of Tanzania and Ghana.”

Traore congratulates Mahama

The Head of State of neighbouring Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore extended his warmest congratulations to John Mahama.

“I express the hope that his mandate at the head of the sister Republic of Ghana will see the strengthening of the age-old relations of good neighbourliness between our two countries and that together we will build a stronger and better integrated sub-regional space for the happiness of our peoples,” he said.

