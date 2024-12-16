The President-elect said he will follow through on his promise for an annual National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

John Mahama first promised a multi-faith day of prayer in August while he was still campaigning for the presidency

The President-elect stated so during a thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on December 16

President-elect John Mahama has reiterated his commitment to an annual National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Mahama believes it is essential for the country to express collective gratitude and seek divine direction.

John Mahama reiterates his promise to institute a national day of prayer and thanksgiving. Source: John Dramani Mahama/Cedar Mountain Chapel International, AG

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on Sunday, he also said the initiative would foster unity and promote spiritual reflection.

Mahama also thanked his family and supporters who stood by him throughout the campaign.

“All of them became campaigners and were seen on the campaign trail… I want to thank my siblings. They have given me great support… I want to thank Ring Way Gospel Centre."

Mahama first promised a multi-faith day of prayer if he became president back in August during an engagement with the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in the Volta Region.

At the time, he indicated the day of prayer and thanksgiving would be for Christians and Muslims.

He said he has observed similar days of prayer in the Congo and Zambia, among others.

“We also recognise that spiritually you must intercede for God to open the gates for you so in the United States, in Zambia, in Congo and other countries that I’ve been to, I have been invited to National Thanksgiving Prayers for their nation."

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama previously promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

During his campaign, the President-elect said he wanted Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan as well.

This was in response to concerns that the Muslim community would not be able to enjoy the Eid holiday after Ramadan.

Mahama also said he would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

