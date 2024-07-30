Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has expressed his utter disappointment in the Appeal Court's ruling which acquitted Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case

Godfred Dame said the ruling was grossly unfair to the nation and undermined efforts to root out abuse in public office

He has announced his decision to appeal the case to correct the Appeal Court's error in the matter

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has announced his decision to appeal the court’s ruling in the ambulance trial involving the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

His announcement follows the court’s decision to acquit and discharge the minority leader in a 2:1 split decision which overturned a high court’s directive for Ato Forson to present his defence in the ambulance case.

Godfred Dame has described the Appeal Court's ruling as grossly unfair to the country.

The Appeal Court upheld Ato Forson’s appeal for no case and acquitted him on July 30, 2024.

However, reacting to the ruling, Godfred Yeboah Dame stated that the court’s decision was perverse in the quest for public accountability and the rule of law.

He stressed that the decision made rubbish of the compelling evidence presented by the prosecution in support of all the charges levelled against the accused persons at the trial.

The Attorney General further stated that the Appeal Court’s decision was grossly unfair to the nation and detrimental to the fight against impunity and abuse in public office.

“The Office will promptly file an appeal in order to erase the effect of this erroneous decision of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Appeal Court acquits Ato Forson, Jakpa

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ongoing ambulance case.

Embattled businessman Richard Jakpa has also been acquitted in the case.

The Court of Appeal set aside the order for Forson to open his defence in the case.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress, Edudzi Tamekloe, told Citi News the appeal was filed after the trial court dismissed their submission of no case in March.

A panel of three in a 2-1 majority decision said the earlier ruling on the submission was an error. Reacting to the ruling, Forson cited Romans 9:14 in a victory post on Facebook.

“What, then, shall we say? Is God unjust? Not at all!”

Forson had been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Minority boycotts parliament to support Ato Forson

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had decided to boycott parliamentary proceedings anytime Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was to appear in court.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was facing charges of financial impropriety for his role in the ambulance procurement scandal during the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The minority said the refusal of the trial judge to allow the leader a leave of absence was one of the reasons for their decision.

