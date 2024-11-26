A trader has been jailed five years after being accused of defrauding 97 persons of GH¢402,000

The convict, Dorcas Twene Amankwa, had been charged with defrauding by false pretences

She engaged in the fraud on the pretext of securing her victims jobs in the security services

A trader has been jailed five years after being accused of collecting GH¢402,000 from 97 unsuspecting individuals under the pretext of securing them jobs in the security services.

The convict, Dorcas Twene Amankwa, aged 28, was found guilty by a circuit court in Accra at the end of the trial.

GNA reported that she had been charged with defrauding by false pretences.

The complainant in the case was an Immigration Officer based in Nsawam. Amankwa was also based in Nsawam.

The crime dates back to 2021, when Amankwa told the complainant that she worked at the Jubilee House and had protocol slots, based on which she could recruit people into the various security agencies.

She, thus, encouraged the complainant to bring people for the protocol enlistment at a fee ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢15,000.

The prosecution said those who showed interest paid the complainant between GH¢7,000 and GH¢15,000, which he handed over to the convict for the protocol enlistments.

In total, Amankwa collected GH¢420,000 from the complainant to enlist 97 people in the Ghana Immigration Service and National Fire Service, among other security agencies, but she failed to deliver on her promise.

She was arrested for investigations on May 4, 2022, which eventually led to her conviction.

Ongoing recruitment

There have been concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 people into various security agencies.

The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 new personnel into its ranks.

A legislator with the National Democratic Congress notably described the process as a scandal.

In the wake of the announcements about the 11,000 new positions opening, the minority in Parliament accused the government of partisan recruitment.

