The Accra High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission to proceed with collating and declaring the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency parliamentary results.

The court presided over by Justice Rev. Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyeman, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide adequate security at the collation centre.

The order, which was given on Friday, December 20, 2024, followed the application of a mandamus by six New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates in the 2024 parliamentary elections urging the court to compel the EC to collate and declare parliamentary results in their respective constituencies.

The six had also urged the court to compel the IGP to provide adequate security at the collation centres to enable the EC to carry out its constitutional mandate without interference.

The six candidates are NPP representatives in Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Okaikwei Central, Techiman South and Tema Central.

The EC legal team had chosen not to oppose the application for mandamus.

Meanwhile, the NDC did seek to join the case through a motion for joinder but was denied by the High Court judge, who said the party did not have sufficient grounds to be included in the case.

NDC secures injunction against re-collation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) reportedly secured a court injunction against re-collating the parliamentary results for the Nasawam Adoagyiri constituency.

The injunction follows growing tensions after accusations of discrepancies were made against the declared results, which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Frank Annor-Dompreh, lose his seat to the NDC contender, Amenorpe Philbert Fummey.

The Electoral Commission’s attempt to resolve the contentious situation has sparked debates between the NDC and the NPP.

Following disputes over the original collation process, the EC instructed a re-collation of the results from four constituencies in the Eastern Region on December 12, 2024.

NDC sues EC over re-collation

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sued the Electoral Commission over plans to re-collate the election results in five constituencies.

According to the NDC, the EC's mandate expired after it collated and declared the results favouring its candidates.

The constituencies are Ablekuma North, Dome Kwabenya, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central and Tema Central.

