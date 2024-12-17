The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dragged the Electoral Commission to court over plans to re-collate the election results in five constituencies

According to the NDC, the EC's mandate expired after it collated and declared the results in favour of its candidates

The constituencies are Ablekuma North, Dome Kwabenya, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central and Tema Central

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed for an injunction against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to re-collate and re-declare the parliamentary results of five constituencies.

The constituencies are Ablekuma North, Dome Kwabenya, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central and Tema Central.

The NDC moves to court to block the EC's plan to re-collate and redeclare the parliamentary results of five constituencies.

Source: Facebook

According to the NDC, the EC does not have the authority to undertake such an exercise.

The legal action follows the EC's decision to declare the aforementioned constituency’s collations and declaration of results invalid, null, and void.

According to the EC, electoral officers in those areas were harassed and assaulted, and supporters of the NDC thronged collation centres, demanding that electoral officers declare their preferred candidate.

The EC said that to ensure the integrity of the electoral outcomes in those areas, it would re-collate and redeclare the results.

However, the NDC and five other applicants have filed an application seeking a declaration that the EC’s mandate expired after it declared the results for the constituencies with the NDC candidates as winners in the first collation process.

It argued that, as a result, the court should prohibit the EC from re-collating, recounting, or redeclaring the results.

It is also seeking a declaration that under Article 99 of the 1992 constitution and section 16 of PNDCL 284, the High Court of Ghana has the exclusive original jurisdiction to invalidate parliamentary election results, not the EC.

NDC files injunction against Nsawam Adoagyiri re-collation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress filed an injunction against the re-collation of the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary results.

This followed a disagreement between the NPP and NDC after the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Frank Annor-Dompreh, lost his seat to the NDC contender.

Following allegations of discrepancies, the collation was moved to the Police academy.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh