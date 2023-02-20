Accra’s air quality has soared above the recommended limit by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

According to IQAir’s AirVisual, the air quality in Ghana’s capital is 49.6 times higher than the WHO’s annual air quality guideline value

This has been attributed to the dry and dusty weather conditions associated with the resurgence of the harmattan

Accra, Ghana’s capital city has seen its air quality soaring above the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) recommended level.

According to IQAir’s AirVisual, the air quality in Accra is 49.6 times higher than the WHO’s annual air quality guideline value.

L-R: A collage of a street in Accra and some residents of the capital city in their nose masks Image Credit: @ECOSCOUT2012

Source: Twitter

The real-time air quality information platform which sounded the alarm bells attributed the development to the high concentration of PM2.5 in Accra’s atmosphere.

The current PM2.5 concentration in the Greater Accra Region is also said to be 11 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24-hour air quality guidelines value.

Accra’s low air quality has been attributed to the dry and dusty weather conditions associated with the resurgence of the harmattan.

PM2.5 refers to particles found in the air, including dust, soot, dirt, smoke, and liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecasted widespread dust haze and dryness over the next few days.

Netizens have been reacting to the development, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@Beverly__Broohm

Accra’s air quality reaches a hazardous level. Please wear a nose mask to protect yourself and kindly report to the hospital if you begin to witness any form of respiratory difficulties.

@amos_ababio

A constant reminder of why we must never cut down the trees

@jr_yaw

Imma start wearing my nose mask

@Kay_Mannuel

Adey talk this thing somebody say adey exaggerate am. Go aburi here norr you go feel the difference. Accra's air quality is so bad.

@OyooQuartey

The air quality in Accra is 340 and rated as Hazardous. When going outside wear a nosemask run an air purifier at home especially if you have a newborn baby. Close windows. Avoid any form of outdoor exercise.

