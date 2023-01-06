The Glorious Word Power Ministry International has denied claims its founder revealed that the National Chief Imam visits him for guidance and protection

A statement from the church expressed shock at the strongly-worded statement by the Chief Imam’s office which described him in unpleasant terms

This denial follows a statement which described Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah as a “charlatan on the pulpit”

A statement from the Glorious Word Power Ministry International has denied claims its founder, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah said the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu visits him for spiritual guidance and protection.

This follows an earlier statement from the office of the National Chief Imam which described the founder of the church as a “charlatan on the pulpit.”

L-R: Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah and National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu Image Credit: @ApostleObempah @MBawumia

I Never Said Chief Imam Visits Me For Spiritual Guidance And Protection - Owusu-Bempah

But taking strong exception to the unpleasant description by the Chief Imam’s office, Owusu-Bempah said he nowhere made those comments attributed to him.

He went ahead to describe the statement from the Chief Imam as shocking and insisted the publication on which they acted is untrue and borne out of malice.

According to a statement dated January 5, 2023, and signed by the church's Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr Emmanuel A. Annorbah, a representative of the Chief Imam's Office contacted the church and provided an explanation on the grounds that the publication's caption and content were misleading.

Owusu-Bempah: Controversial Prophet Questions Why Chief Imam Issued Strongly-Worded Statement Despite Clarification From Him

The statement also questioned why, in spite of the earlier clarification, the Chief Imam's Office had released such a disagreeable statement.

“It comes as a shock to us that despite the cordiality and harmony which exists between the office of the National Chief Imam and Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah and after all assurances given by us, the former issued a strong worded press statement with very unpleasant descriptions of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.”

Owusu Bempah: Chief Imam Slams Prophet For False Claims About Him And Calls On Police To Intervene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the office of the revered spiritual leader of Muslims in Ghana had condemned recent comments by a self-proclaimed prophet of God.

The office of Osman Nuhu Sharabutu in a strongly-worded press statement said that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah’s claim suggesting he intervened spiritually on behalf of the Islamic leader is utterly false.

