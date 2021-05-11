- A 25-year-old woman has been murdered in the Ashanti Region

- The Police found the body of the deceased with missing vital body parts

- The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

OUR MANIFESTO: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Disturbing news reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that there has been a ghastly murder at Dida in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to a report sighted on Classfmonline, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in the district on Friday, May 7, 2021.

25-year-old woman murdered in Ashanti Region; fingers, breast missing

Source: UGC

The deceased was identified as one Abena Afriyie popularly called “Mother”. She was reportedly found dead at the outskirts of the Dida community with three of her right fingers, two left fingers, and some of her toes missing.

One of her breasts was also cut, the Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Osei Kwadwo, confirmed.

The police conveyed and deposited the body of the deceased at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Investigations have also commenced into the case.

There have been series of ritual killings in the country involving the youth seeking instant wealth.

The most notable is the grisly murder of a 10-year-old, Ishmael Mensah, in Kasoa earlier this month.

The Ofaakor District Magistrate Court remanded into police custody two teenagers who allegedly killed the 10-year-old.

It is, however, not clear the reasons behind the murder of the 25-year-old woman in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

In the meantime, after back and forth over the real ages of the teenagers involved in the ritual murder of the 10-year-old in Kasoa, the court has finally gotten the real ages of both of them.

The Police told the Ofaakor District Court that school records have proven that the one who allegedly hit the late Ishmael was born on September 1, 2005.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo told the court that the hospital where he was born could not provide any records to show that the first accused was born there.

The second accused person, Nicolas Kini has been proven to be indeed 18-years-old.

With the ages of the two established, it means the first accused is a juvenile and therefore would be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2003 (Act 653).

Nicholas Kini on the other hand will be tried as an adult under the Criminal and other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen