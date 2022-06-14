Monica Nancy Candny, a latest university graduate has recently revealed graduating with a first - class in Marine Engineering

- The Regional Maritime University past student shared that her academic journey was not a smooth one but God's grace, wisdom and strength sustained her

Eddie Aupa Rantshilo praised Monica: "Inspiring indeed. You deserve it woman of valour. More grace"

A gorgeous young lady known as Monica Nancy Candny has recently taken to social media to announce her latest academic achievement with her followers.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Monica revealing that she successfully graduated from the Regional Maritime University with a first-class honours in Marine Engineering.

Gorgeous Monica in her uniform and graduation gown. Photo credit: Monica Nancy Candny/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"Congratulations to me! Finally, I am leaving Regional Maritime University with flying Colors.

Today I have graduated with first-class honor in BSc Marine Engineering, I am grateful to God. If were not for God where could I have been?"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The joyful young woman admitted that her academic journey was not an easy one but she has God to thank for giving her the strength and needed grace to excel in the end.

"The battle was not easy at all, but with God all things are possible. I am grateful for his grace, blessings, Favor, wisdom and Knowledge"

At the time of this publication, Monica's post has gathered close to 4,000 comments with over 34,000 reactions and 124 shares.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Kwame Addo commented:

Congratulations on this massive achievement. Ayekoooooooooooooooooooo!!!!

Richard Mack wrote:

Terrific Monica!! Happy for you

Bright Asante replied:

Beautiful Graduation. God see you through your career

From Tettey Bismark:

So beautiful... I thank God for his grace and love for you. Higher height in your business career with long Life Madam.

Maria Fausta OBONO NTUTUMU MBÁ said:

Congratulations Monica Nancy Candny and I appreciate this sentence " if you can dream it, you can achieve it" GOD bless you

Nikalus jackson commented:

Congratulations dear, I will celebrate your success over on my status, #hardwork pays, keep it up and more success to u.

From Eddie Aupa Rantshilo:

Inspiring indeed.. you deserve it... woman of valour... more grace

Regional Maritime University Student Celebrates Graduating With Second Class Upper In Marine Engineering

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a grateful Ghanaian young man recently resorted to social media to celebrate his latest wins in life.

A Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on @xorlak_00 had him sharing that he was able to complete his bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering successful and bagged a second class upper.

The elated young man went ahead to thank God for his support and guidance throughout his academic journey and making it a fruitful one.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh