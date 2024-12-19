The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in parliament to retain Afenyo-Markin as leader

He said the next parliament would see the NDC come in with a super majority, and it would take a combative MP like Afenyo-Markin to be heard

He said Afenyo-Markin has risen through the ranks and is well-equipped to maintain the position for many years to come

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has urged the party to retain the Effutu legislator Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the ninth parliament.

According to him, Afenyo-Markin, the incumbent Majority Leader, is strong and possesses the experience and longevity needed to champion the interests of the caucus and the nation in the next parliament.

The first Deputy Speaker Joe Wise says the New Patriotic Party will need a combative leader in the next parliament and asked NPP members to retain Alexander Afenyo-Markin as Majority Leader.

He said the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) super majority needs a capable leader to challenge it in the next parliament, and none is as equipped to do so as Afenyo-Markin.

The retiring MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, told the press in parliament that he would not support any talks about replacing Afenyo-Markin.

Osei-Owusu stated that the NPP would need a combative leader to have its voice heard in the next parliament, and Afenyo-Markin fits the bill.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin was Deputy Majority Leader until he replaced Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader in February 2024.

Joe Wise says 8th parliament the worst

YEN.com.gh reported that the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu described the current iteration of Parliament as the worst in Ghana's history.

Osei-Owusu complained that too much partisanship took place in the House.

He told the press present in Parliament on July 20, 2023, that the current hung Parliament did not improve the legislature as expected.

“It brought out the worst in each of us and we're are getting the worst performance of parliament,” he said.

Osei-Owusu added that the current Parliament had passed the least number of laws. He also suggested that there were too many young MPs with influence.

"What it means is that at this time in the parliament of Ghana, leaders don’t have control, the back bench has control,” he said.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh