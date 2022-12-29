Ghanaians have been pouring their hearts out on social media following confirmation on Thursday that Pele has passed

Following the death of Brazilian football legend Pele on Thursday, December 29, 2022 Ghanaians have taken to social media to share touching tributes.

Pele, regarded by many as the greatest footballer to ever lived, died at the age of 82 at at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo after a long battle with cancer.

He had also been suffering with kidney and prostate problems.

A collage of Pele in his youth and old age. Source: Twitter/@blacqteleporter

Source: Twitter

Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, holds the record for the highest goals, 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career.

He is also the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He was named Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000.

Since his death was confirmed on Thursday, Ghanaians have taken to social share tributes to celebrate the football legend's contribution to the beautiful game.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the tributes shared on Twitter below.

@rosekobby wrote:

"Rest well World Pele..continue the game in heaven just like you said when Diego passed..King"

@junikay_ said Pele legacy will be forever.

"I didn’t learn much about Pele,but I know he’s the greatest footballer of all time and his legacy will forever live,rest in peace world PELE.1940-2022."

@theConquer21 wrote:

"One of the greatest footballers ever, his legacy will remain forever. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world. #Pele,"

@mxmovement shared a passionate tribute:

"RIP Pele. In a racist world Pele was a symbol of Black excellence & beauty for us children, of utter poetic movement & aesthetic. No one moved like him w his silky dancing movements that hypnotised us. All the while South African black masses were playing their liberation dance."

@WilliamSBSmith1 wrote

"Rest In Peace World Pele Amen !!!

"World Pele of Brazil , you used to be the (Greatest Of All Time) goat but since you have pass away. ( since you are no more ) Lionel Messi of Argentina is now the (Greatest Of All Time) goat"

@mayormendoza_gh felt Ghanaians were mourning Pele's death more than the Brazilians:

"The way Ghanaians are mourning world pele with club beer am just imagine If pele was a Ghanaian."

Brazilian Football Legend Dies at 82

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Pelé's daughter announced that the Brazilian football player has passed away at the age of 82 years on Thursday.

The legendary footballer is the only player in the world to ever lift the World Cup trophy three times.

Tributes from football clubs, players and sports lovers poured in on social media as they remembered the icon.

