The National Democratic Congress has opposed the swearing-in of three New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament-elect, citing legal and procedural irregularities.

The three Members of Parliament-elect are Patrick Yaw Boamah of Okaikwei Central constituency, Charles Forson of Tema Central constituency, and Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of Techiman South constituency.

The NDC says the re-collation of these constituencies' results is illegal, and thus, they should not be sworn in.

The three individuals were declared winners of their respective parliamentary seats after the re-collation of their constituency results following the Supreme Court quashing an earlier re-collation.

The latest re-collation followed a directive from the High Court to the Electoral Commission to re-collate the results for the constituencies after the NPP had filed a mandamus application insisting that the original collations and declarations, which had seen these contested constituencies go to the NDC, were fraught with illegalities.

However, the NDC legal team lead, Justice Srem Sai, has opposed the latest re-collation exercise.

In an interview on Citi FM on Monday, January 6, 2025, he argued that the process leading to the re-collation and declaration of these MPs-elect was fraught with legal and procedural irregularities.

He said swearing in the MPs-elect from the contested seats was tantamount to a constitutional violation and must not be allowed to occur.

According to him, despite the EC conducting the re-collation in accordance with a High Court directive, the legal dispute concerning the collation’s validity had not been fully resolved.

Srem Said disclosed that the NDC filed an appeal for a stay of execution against the High Court’s directive, which had been formally served on the Electoral Commission.

He noted that the action had technically placed the re-collation process under judicial review.

Thus, the entire process was unlawful and should not have happened, and the swearing-in of the MPs-elect would further exacerbate the illegality.

