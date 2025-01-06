The Eighth Parliament is set to be officially dissolved today, January 6, 2025, on the eve of the 9th Parliament's inauguration

The Eighth Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic will officially be dissolved today, January 6, 2025, to allow for the inauguration and swearing-in of Ghana’s Ninth Parliament.

Today marks the end of the legislative term that began tumultuously on the dawn of January 7, 2021.

The dissolution will occur during a final sitting presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Members of Parliament are expected to conclude all unfinished business and formally bid farewell to the chamber as their tenure comes to a close.

At midnight, newly-elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in, marking the commencement of the 9th Parliament.

A new speaker is also expected to be elected, or the current speaker will be re-elected to lead the house.

Ghanaians expect the 9th Parliament to tackle, among other things, the economic recovery, healthcare and education reforms, and a reinforcement of democratic institutions and principles, which critics have argued have been undermined under the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

Recapping the Eighth Parliament

The Eighth Parliament will go down in Ghanaian history as one of the most closely contested, with both sides of the house, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), garnering an equal number of seats - 137-137.

The NPP narrowly clinched the Majority side title by convincing Fomena MP Andrew Asiamah, a former party member and now independent candidate, to join their side of the house.

The NPP’s slim majority also meant they could not easily have their way in the election of a Speaker of the House.

While the NPP sought to re-elect Reverend Mike Ocquaye to lead the house for a second term, the NDC nominated Alban Bagbin.

What could have been an amicable election session in the chamber was marred when the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, dashed towards the ballot-counting table, snatched a bundle of ballots and bolted for the door.

The Marshalls stopped him; however, the harm had already been done, and the chamber was thrown into chaos.

Shortly after, military men armed to the teeth stormed the chamber to restore calm, only to be chased out by irate NDC MPs who had later described the move as an attempted coup on Parliament.

In a later interview, Carlos Ahenkorah stated that he had snatched the ballot papers to give President Akufo-Addo peace of mind to run the country.

In a statement apologising for the despicable conduct, the former deputy trade minister said it was tough to imagine having a speaker from an opposition party.

Under such chaotic circumstances, Alban Bagbin, a nominee of the opposition party for the first time in Ghana’s history, was named Speaker of Parliament.

Mahama endorses Bagbin for Speaker

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama had endorsed Alban Bagbin for the speakership role in the ninth parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The President-elect's endorsement was confirmed in a press statement released on social media by his special aide, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

Alban Bagbin was sworn in as speaker of the eighth parliament on January 7, 2021, replacing Mike Oquaye.

