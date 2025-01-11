The Ghana Health Service has released an update about the cholera epidemic that has been reported in several regions of the nation

Ghana Health Service disclosed that over 398 infections have been confirmed, leading to 40 deaths

Ghana Health officials have encouraged people to follow the recommendations for cholera prevention

Since it began in October 2024, a cholera outbreak in Ghana has killed forty people and infected 398 more in five different locations.

According to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 41 Ghanaians are currently being admitted to various hospitals, and the disease has spread to one more district, La Dadekotopon, in the Greater Accra Region.

A report by Ghana News Agency stated that 4,850 suspected cases of cholera have been reported thus far in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, and Western Regions, according to Dr Dennis Laryea, Health of Disease Surveillance, Ghana Health Service.

According to him, between December 26 and December 31, 2024, 96 new suspected cholera cases and 29 confirmed cases were reported in the affected regions.

As of present, 48 districts have reported cholera cases, with a 1.2 percent case fatality rate.

According to Dr Laryea, phase two of the subnational oral cholera vaccination campaign was effectively completed in 18 subdistricts across four hotspot districts in the Western Region Sekondi-Takoradi, Effia Kwesimintsim, Shama, and Ahanta West with 596,205 people receiving vaccinations.

According to Dr. Laryea, the majority of infections that were reported were not severe, but because cases were not reported to medical institutions promptly, fatalities were being reported.

What you need to know about Cholera

Cholera is a diarrhoeal disease caused by a germ. The cholera bacterium is mainly found in faeces and is spread by consuming infected food or drinking water.

GHS announces Cholera Outbreak In Ada West

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a report stating that 9 cases of cholera have been confirmed in the Ada East and Ada West Districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The first incidence was documented on October 4, 2024, when a victim reported symptoms to the hospital.

The individual began experiencing symptoms a few days after going to a funeral in the Ada East District.

Ghana records 1st Monkeypox case in 2024

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's first monkeypox case, which was reported in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

According to the report, a 15-year-old kid was diagnosed with monkeypox symptoms. Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed that 230 suspected cases have been found, and the situation is being monitored.

