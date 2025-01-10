A video of a Ghanaian lady jubilating over the looming power crisis has sparked reactions on social media

In the video, the young lady mocked supporters of the NDC and President Mahama over the possible return of dumsor

Her video has generated wild reactions among some Ghanaians on social media, with many laughing over it

Ghana is said to be on the brink of another power crisis due to a shortage of fuel for thermal and power plants.

According to a report by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the government requires a whopping $90 million to secure fuel to avert the looming power crisis.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates the possible return of dumso. Photo credit: @user3091251638477/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Following this report, Ghana's new president, John Dramani Mahama, has since responded to concerns about the looming power crisis, assuring citizens that measures are in place to prevent a recurrence of the power outages.

Despite this assurance, the news of the possible return of dumsor, a term used to describe the frequent power outages that plagued Ghana in the past, has generated mixed reactions from a section of the public.

In a video circulating on social media, a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate the possible return of Dumsor.

The young lady, who appears to be a sympathiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), rejoiced and mocked supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a subtle manner.

"Dumsor is back. Thank you, president Mahama. Welcome to dumsor, dumsor," she said.

The young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, made the above remark moments after the light was taken off.

Mixed reactions to the lady's video

The Ghanaian lady's video generated a buzz on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing their opinions. While many found her actions funny, others questioned her patriotism.

"BIGAILS349 said:

"This is just the beginning."

@Bernard Berinsablik also said:

"Instead of you to think about yourself which country koraaa like politics like this."

@Yaa Ahocfɛ commented:

"Abi you have light in your area right now ,record it and post it on TikTok ,Ghanaians de3 negativity ay3 mo ma ,they won’t praise u for good tins da."

@rocknash also commented:

"NPP will stay in opposition for 100 years npp with corrupt and lies that is what nana ado government left for Ghana."

@Bola photograph wrote:

"@Bola photograph: I will never vote for NDC BUT This is why I hate NPP they are fooooools too much."

@Qwecu Dynasty also wrote:

"So when will some people go learn sense Go and check the debt that your arrogant party left on ECG."

