New Patriotic Party figures have criticised President John Mahama over his comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill

Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour accused the president of changing his position on the Family Values Bill

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, feels the president is running away from the bill

Some figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have criticised President John Mahama over his recent comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, accused the president of changing his position on the Family Values Bill.

Some NPP figures are unhappy with President John Mahama's comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, said the president was avoiding the bill.

While Mahama has indicated his opposition to homosexuality, he has not pledged to sign the bill, which expired at the dissolution of the dissolution of the eighth parliament.

In comments on Facebook, Ahiagbah said elections have consequences, and Mahama must not shift the goalpost.

Fordjour, one of the backers of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, told Okay FM that Mahama was betraying Ghanaians' trust.

“It is shocking that just six days after taking office, Mahama is telling the Catholic Bishops that the bill is no longer necessary. This is a clear betrayal of the promises he made to Ghanaians."

Source: YEN.com.gh