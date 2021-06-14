The Director for Legal Assistance Network-Ghana has stated that it is not by force to adopt the husband's name after marriage

There is this belief that immediately a woman is married to a man, she takes on her husband's name in addition to hers or in replacement of it.

The Director for Legal Assistance Network-Ghana, Irene Aborchie-Nyahe, has stated that it is not by force to adopt the husband's name after marriage.

Miss Aborchie-Nyahe added that there is no law that compels wives to take on the names of their husbands after marriage.

“There’s no law in Ghana that says that when you marry, change your name it is something you do voluntarily,” she added.

According to her, changing one’s name after marriage is a voluntary act and an honor done to the partner.

Her statement is in response to a question posed by a viewer who phoned into Sunday’s edition of JoyNews’ The Law.

Dilemma

According to a report filed by JoyNews, a man who identified himself as Tamakloe said he was in a state of dilemma following his wife’s decision not to take on his surname.

According to him, his wife initially agreed to use the name after the marriage but later changed her mind and reverted to her maiden name.

Tamakloe noted that he is displeased about the situation.

