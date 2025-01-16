Sammy Awuku, a former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, has backed the scrapping of the betting tax

Awuku, now the Akuapem North legislator, said the tax on betting and lottery winnings was counterproductive

Awuku argued that the tax makes illegal betting operators more attractive to persons looking to gamble

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sammy Awuku, a Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the Akufo-Addo administration, is excited that the Mahama administration is set to scrap the tax on betting and lottery winnings.

Awuku, now in Parliament representing Akuapem North, believes the tax is counterproductive.

Sammy Awuku is in favour of the betting tax being scrapped. Source: Sammy Awuku

Source: Facebook

Despite not being as vocal as his opposition politicians to the tax when the Akufo-Addo administration was in power, he told the Daily Guide he has always been against it.

“I’ve been consistent about it, even during the NPP era, and I said it is something that personally has not worked in many of the jurisdictions anytime you have introduced taxes on betting.”

Awuku argued that the tax makes illegal betting operators more attractive to players. He also noted that it emboldened illegal operators.

“If you play with the government, you attract a 10% tax on what you win. But if you play with the illegals, you get your full money. So, I told them that, for me, it was counterproductive.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority planned to implement the 10% withholding tax on the gross winnings from all lotteries from January 2024.

National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Private Lotto Operators (PLOS) were granted a six-month extension to prepare and implement the tax.

But later, in 2024, Awuku noted that this was unsuccessful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh