The NPP Women's Caucus in Parliament has urged the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon to sue John Dumelo for defamation

This follows John Dumelo's false accusation that Lydia Alhassan murdered her husband to be elected MP of Ayawaso West Wuogon

According to the caucus, suing John Dumelo for defamation will prove to women in politics not to be intimidated by false allegations

The Majority Women’s Caucus of Parliament has urged the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, to initiate legal action against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, for his defamatory comments about her.

John Dumelo, in a recent TV3 programme, shockingly accused Lydia Alhassan of murdering her husband to make way for her to become a parliamentarian.

The NPP Women's Caucus says Lydia Alhassan ought to sue John Dumelo for his defamatory comments against her.

Reacting to the comment, the Majority Women Caucus, led by their chairperson and MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, unequivocally condemned John Dumelo’s statements as malicious, baseless and an affront to all women in leadership positions.

She said the outrageous statement was a vicious attack on Lydia Alhassan and has urged her to seek legal redress against John Dumelo.

She said the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon must be compelled to provide evidence to back his malicious allegations in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Caucus stated that ensuring that John Dumelo faces the full rigours of the law will send a strong message that women in politics will not be bullied or intimidated by false and disparaging allegations.

The Caucus said it will not sit idly while baseless accusations tarnish the hard-won reputation of Lydia Alhassan.

It also urged all women in politics to unite against such attacks and support one another in the face of adversity.

Widows Association condemns Dumelo’s statement

Earlier, the Widows Association of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency issued a statement condemning John Dumelo’s comment.

On Thursday, the group expressed great disappointment in John Dumelo’s statement and strongly condemned it.

The group described his statement as an affront to the dignity of widows in the country and further entrenched the significant emotional and societal challenges they are forced to face due to their loss.

Dumelo apologises for hurtful comment

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has apologised to the incumbent MP for the area, Lydia Alhassan, after reiterating false claims that she killed her husband.

After the death of Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremanteng Agyarko in 2018, Alhassan replaced her spouse and has faced some harsh allegations claiming his passing had been orchestrated.

Dumelo repeated these false claims on TV3 when he was heckled and accused of corruption by New Patriotic Party supporters.

